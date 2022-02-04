weather

Think warm thoughts: Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop

By Roxanne Bustamante
EMBED <>More Videos

Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the cold weather hits, some Houstonians are going to their favorite food spots to feed their winter cravings.

On Thursday, two different Houston restaurants along Main Street and Airline had a rush of customers asking for their signature hot soups.

Charles Porter, who was dining in at Spanish Flowers, said there are two foods he always makes sure he has when temperatures get below 40 degrees.

"This type of weather, cans of chili or soup," Porter said. "It makes you tired and hungry. That's what (cold weather) does."

At Spanish Flowers, the cold weather has brought even more business inside the restaurant.

"We like to make customers feel at home," said Angello Zetter, Spanish Flowers customer service manager.

They also had a list of Thursday's specials, which had customers' cold-weather favorites, including their classic Mexican hot chocolate.

"They are asking a lot for our menudo with our barbacoa tacos. The caldo de res," Zetter said. "Also our favorite fajitas, which is perfect for the cold weather."

Viewers on ABC13's Facebook page commented they crave cold foods like, ice cream and a six-pack of cold brew when the temperatures drop.



For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiefoodweatherfyi comfort foodsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Icy bridges possible as temps drop into the 20s overnight
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
En Español: ERCOT predice demanda de electricidad récord el viernes
Aviso de tiempo invernal y baja sensación térmica: ¡tenga cuidado!
TOP STORIES
Icy bridges possible as temps drop into the 20s overnight
Child in critical condition after NE Harris Co. shooting, sheriff says
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say
Show More
Houston Asian businesses look to Lunar New Year for pandemic rebound
En Español: ERCOT predice demanda de electricidad récord el viernes
Houston restaurant employee says thief pressed gun against her back
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
MacKenzie Scott gifts $13M to Communities In Schools of Houston
More TOP STORIES News