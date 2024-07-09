Helping Hurricane Beryl victims: Where to donate and volunteer in SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions in southeast Texas are now recovering after Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday as a Category 1 storm.

If you would like to help storm victims recover, we're tracking the safest and most impactful ways for you to give or volunteer.

Houston Food Bank is meeting the urgent need for meals after Monday's storm, coordinating relief in 18 southeast Texas counties.

You can click here to donate or text "givehfb" to 41444.

Every dollar you donate provides three meals to people in need.

Houston Food Bank has 1,600 partner agencies giving relief in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Grimes, Liberty, Madison, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington counties.

You can also find information about volunteering at Houston Food Bank on their website.

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is working on its aid plan to help neighbors who saw Beryl's earliest impacts, including Matagorda, near where the storm made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast.

It serves 11 counties, including Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Wharton and Victoria.

Every dollar you donate goes to feed neighbors in this region, which covers nearly 10,000 square miles.

The American Red Cross is responding to the areas which saw the brunt of Hurricane Beryl's destructive Category 1 winds.

A monetary donation to Red Cross provides shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Click here to donate or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.

As Houston recovers from Hurricane Beryl, the Houston Area Women's Center said families fleeing violence should be top of mind.

Research shows family violence increases in the wake of natural disasters. After Beryl targeted the Texas Gulf Coast, HAWC said calls poured in from mothers with children seeking safety.

The center operates a 24-hour call service and 120-bed emergency shelter for domestic violence survivors.

Donations are urgently needed to help the region's largest domestic violence service provider. Click here to make a financial contribution to HAWC.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in urgent need of blood donations. You can click here to schedule your blood donation.

Houston Pets Alive! is in need of help caring for displaced and lost pets impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

The animal welfare nonprofit said the HPA facility is still without power due to downed power lines, and experienced extensive water and wind damage.

HPA said it urgently needs volunteers to foster animals either temporarily or permanently, and monetary donations to ensure ongoing care of these beloved pets.

For more information, visit HoustonPetsAlive.org or call 832-263-1268.

If you want to help people with cleanup in Harris County, you can visit Volunteer Houston's page to sign up.