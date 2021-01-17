Houston CultureMap

Texas 'flexcations' and 'boondocking' among top travel trends for 2021

By Stephanie Allmon Merry, CultureMap
It turns out, travelers around the United States actually like fresh air. They don't mind driving a few hours out of town. They want to connect to Wi-Fi so they can work or learn, but they'd also be okay without it (eeeek!) as long as they're in a clean, safe place. And they really, really like Texas.

Those were some of the findings revealed by leaders of major travel brands in a December webinar reviewing 2020 travel trends and forecasting them for 2021.

Yes, people did travel last year, just not over long distances by planes and trains. They rented RVs and worked over Wi-Fi from the woods, drove to state parks and went camping - all in the name of flexibility and fresh air. And Texas continues to be a hot destination for all of it.

Here's where travelers are going and how they're getting there in 2021, the experts predict.

Destination: Texas

As evidenced by the number of hotels that opened in Texas' major cities last year, the Lone Star State is expecting some company in 2021. From Dallas' Thompson Hotel to Austin's Commodore Perry, new hotels are leaving the light on to welcome guests. Fort Worth was just named a top destination for 2021 by Travel & Leisure, in part because of a couple of buzzy new hotels expected to open this year.

But not everyone's heading to major cities or staying in hotels. Texas is also an expansive, wide-open place that can welcome campers any time of year.

You can read more of this story from our partners at Houston CultureMap here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustoncampingvacationhotelstaycationfyi outdoorshouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
The Office sitcom inspired pop-up bar opens in Houston
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
Houston restaurants could soon sell alcohol to-go forever
Many highly anticipated restaurants, bars coming to Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
34-year-old woman missing from Midtown
Dry through MLK Day, wetter pattern follows
Troubled Houston nightclub evacuated by fire marshal
Person left 'unrecognizable' after fiery crash on SW Freeway
3 Powerball tickets with $1 million each sold in Texas
Streaming service subscription prices on the rise
Show More
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Backstreet Café is losing its signature camphor tree
More TOP STORIES News