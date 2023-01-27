Video shows Deer Park PD officer take K-9 out of SUV and into safety during EF3 tornado

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park police officer might have saved a K-9 from Tuesday's devastating and historic tornado that pounded through southeast Texas.

Surveillance video was released by the Deer Park Police Department showing the frightening incident.

The officer can be seen running from the station and into the gushing winds to save the K-9, which was inside a parked patrol car in front.

Video shows a different officer rushing inside the building moments before the cop is able to get the dog out of the car and into safety.

Lightning and debris were also captured as a wired fence moved from its place due to the strong winds.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that went through Pasadena and Deer Park as an EF3 and characterized it with an estimated maximum path length of 18 miles, maximum path width of 0.66 miles, and a maximum wind speed of 140 mph.

