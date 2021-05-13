storm damage

Liberty County residents count blessings after tornado swept through

EMBED <>More Videos

Liberty Co. neighbors shaken after winds knock down trees

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 spoke with residents in Tarkington, a community located near Cleveland, Texas, after a storm caused damage to families' homes and vehicles.

Darren Wolf, a homeowner who had a tree land on his roof, says he was settling in from work when the tornado passed through on Tuesday.

"It was about 6:15 p.m., the dogs started barking, and the next thing I know a tree came down and hit the house," said Wolf.

Neighbors were helping those who had their homes affected by the damage. Justin Sale was one of those residents who was fortunate enough to not suffer significant damage from the tornado.

"The wind picked up, looked over at the neighbor's trees and they were just in a circle," Sale recalled.

Another homeowner, J.W. Zlomke, says this Tuesday's storm had all the makings of a tornado.

"The way the trees were snapping off, you could see the tops of them just coming off. I knew it was a tornado," Zlomke said. "And then there's like four big trees in the backyard that fell all within 30 seconds. I didn't know which way to go, it was crazy."

Wolf says he's grateful the damage wasn't worse.

"I'm very glad nobody got hurt. It could've been a whole lot worse," he said. "Could have always been worse."

Family members of Wolf showed up and were seen hugging one another, thankful they still had each other.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tarkington Tuesday evening. Wind speeds were estimated to be 90 mph and the path length was 100 yards, equivalent to a football field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countywindwind damagetornadostorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Tree damages home and SUV during storm in N. Harris County
Caskets scattered around Louisiana as residents recover from Ida
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
Brazoria man found stuck under tree after Hurricane Nicholas struck
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News