Aldine ISD middle school teacher demands accountability after face used in 'deep fake' porn video

"They're playing with my image," the teacher told ABC13. Although the district has not addressed if the video is fake, she believes students are behind this graphic prank.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine ISD teacher is fighting for her reputation after she told ABC13 her face was edited onto a pornographic video that was shared on campus.

It's called a "deep fake."

The district told ABC13 the investigation is closed because they weren't able to identify who created and shared the video. The district didn't acknowledge the video was fake, but this teacher said she has the proof.

Aldine ISD sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

Aldine ISD is aware that a video that allegedly includes a district educator was recently airdropped to staff and students at Shotwell Middle School. Aldine ISD police department immediately began an investigation to determine who was responsible for distributing the content so they could be held accountable. Unfortunately, the identity was unable to be determined, and the investigation is closed. District leadership is actively working with the campus principal and teacher to ensure the appropriate support is provided. Aldine ISD aims to provide a healthy and positive learning environment and does not condone the distribution of inappropriate content to any of our campuses. A letter was sent home to families, urging them to speak to their students about Digital Citizenship and their responsibility to navigate and engage within digital environments in a way that is safe and responsible.

"I don't want rumors. I want the truth," the Shotwell Middle School teacher said.

This all started the first Monday of April when a Shotwell Middle School teacher received a weird message on social media claiming she was spotted in a nude video.

"My heart dropped. My heart dropped. I just couldn't believe that they were doing that to me," she said.

The video then quickly made its rounds across the school. She said several students and staff members saw the video.

"Three girls came to me and said, 'We will serve as a witness. We will write statements because we heard who did it and who shared it massively,'" the teacher said.

The thing is, this teacher was never actually in this video, even though her face was. She showed ABC13 the video that was being circulated.

She said she found the original video that was pulled from the internet by whoever is responsible. The teacher thinks students are behind it.

Adam Dodge, the founder of Ending Tech-Enabled Abuse, spoke to ABC13 about how easy it's gotten to digitally modify videos with just a photo of your face.

"It's happening quite frequently. These sites, these 'deep fake' porn sites, get millions of unique visitors a month to create nonconsensual 'deep fake' pornography," Dodge said.

He said people who are creating and distributing fake videos need to be held accountable.

"This is a form of abuse. This is a crime. This is a form of sexual violence. It's not just a goof or something fun to do online. It actually harms people and ruins lives," Dodge said.

And that's what this middle school teacher feels is happening to her. She said students are bullying her, and she feels administrators and the district are not taking it seriously.

On Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the video was first distributed, Shotwell Middle School Principal Denise Winchester sent this statement to parents and guardians:

This teacher said school leaders have spoken to her in person during the investigation.

She said she was told there was a confession.

"One of the kids that confessed has decided to leave the school. They talked to their mom, and unfortunately, they can't do anything about it. Because what was done was outside of school hours," the teacher said.

The district would not confirm any details about those discussions.

But this teacher said she can't understand why the school said the case is closed.

She told Eyewitness News that she has a meeting with district administration on Monday and plans to press charges against whoever is responsible.

