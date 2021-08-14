coronavirus deaths

Texas surpasses 53K COVID-19 deaths, DSHS data shows

The state of Texas surpassed 53,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to updated numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday.

The data dash board also shows 21,896 new cases statewide. Harris County leads the state with the most deaths at 6,842.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issues school mask mandate

Due to the surge in COVID cases, Judge Lina Hidalgo has gone against Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates and issued an order that requires face coverings to be worn in schools.

The order, issued on Thursday afternoon, states all public and non-religious private schools along with licensed child care centers must follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the use of masks.



