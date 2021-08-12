face mask

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issues school mask mandate

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issues school mask mandate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is going against Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates and is issuing an order that requires face coverings to be worn in schools.

The order, issued on Thursday afternoon, states all public and non-religious private schools along with licensed child care centers must follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the use of masks.

This means students ages 2 or older along with staff, teachers and visitors must wear a mask indoors while on campuses and on buses, regardless of vaccination status.

"Please note that face coverings are a secondary strategy to getting vaccinated and should be undertaken with other mitigation efforts," read the order. "Face coverings are not a replacement for vaccinations or for those who cannot get vaccinated due to age or disability, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and self-isolation when sick."

Houston ISD, the largest school district in Texas, falls under the order.



On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared the commissioner's court had the county attorney file the lawsuit challenging Abbott's GA-38 executive order. Abbott's order prevents local Texas governments from requiring masks.

"First responders and school leaders are speaking out and standing up as Delta ravages our community. We have their back," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter. "Protecting the community during an emergency is a duty, not an option for government leaders."



Despite COVID cases rising again, Abbott has said he will not impose another statewide mandate.

It would be "inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask," Abbott said.

Abbott lifted the statewide mask requirement in March. Two months later, he announced he was banning government entities - including public schools - from mandating masks. Abbott reiterated that Texas schoolchildren will not face mask requirements as they return to school later this summer.

Both Austin ISD and Dallas ISD are going against Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

SEE ALSO:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countydelta variantcovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicsface masktexas newsschoolsschoolhouston fights covidlawsuitstudent safetystudentshouston politics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Man accused of stabbing restaurant manager over face mask arrested
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News