Texas legislature considers funding for early childhood education

The child care problem in Texas is becoming more severe, and low-income, working households are being hit the hardest.

The child care problem in Texas is becoming more severe, and low-income, working households are being hit the hardest.

The child care problem in Texas is becoming more severe, and low-income, working households are being hit the hardest.

The child care problem in Texas is becoming more severe, and low-income, working households are being hit the hardest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas families are facing a growing child care crisis, and it's hitting low-income, working households the hardest.

Advocates say relief may be on the horizon.

The nonprofit organization Children at Risk is sounding the alarm, warning that Texas' economy is at risk due to the lack of affordable, high-quality early childhood education. They say the issue is urgent. Child care centers are shutting down across the state because they aren't receiving sufficient funding. As a result, so-called "childcare deserts" are expanding, leaving many families without nearby options.

According to the organization, 43 child care deserts have already been identified in Houston. More than half, 56%, of low-income children under the age of six with working parents live in these underserved areas.

Despite the challenges, there is some encouraging news. Lawmakers in the state house are considering a new investment aimed at stabilizing and expanding childcare access statewide.

Children at Risk says child care availability in Houston has remained stagnant since last year. However, they believe this proposed funding could give families across Texas more options.

The bill has now moved to the Texas Senate, where advocates hope it will gain momentum and help reverse the state's child care shortage.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.