Texas state trooper dies days after being shot while on duty, DPS says

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot multiple times as he answered a motorist assist call outside of Mexia, approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston, according to the Texas DPS Officers Association.
Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the shooting.
Wednesday evening, DPS said Walker died at the Hillcrest Hospital in Waco where he was rushed to after the shooting.
"Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead."
On Monday afternoon, the agency posted an update on Twitter that Walker did not display signs of viable brain activity but remained on life support until he could become a donor.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement shortly after Walker's death was announced. He is asking Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for a minute on Thursday, April 1, for one minute to honor Walker.
"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," said Abbott. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans."
Family and friends created a GoFundMe to help Walker's medical bills.
Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.
The suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, Texas, died by suicide on Saturday evening, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan told KXXV-TV.
Soon after the shooting, around five miles outside of the city of 7,500, law enforcement from multiple agencies began an intense search for Pinson. Authorities said he took off into a wooded area and was on the run for several hours before his body was discovered.
"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit (the suspect) immediately emerged from the driver's seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit's windshield," the officers association said Saturday.
On Saturday evening, members of the Fairfield Fire Department gathered together for a prayer vigil on behalf of Walker. Chaplain Andrew White and other local ministers led the crowd in prayer.
Another gathering 40 miles away took place in Waco near the hospital where Walker was being treated.
Pinson had a criminal history, including a 10-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald. He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.
Meanwhile, funeral services for Walker are still pending at this time.