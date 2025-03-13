Texas Southern University debate team wins world championship in South Korea: 'Could not be prouder'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University is bringing back a major title to the Bayou City.

The university's debate team was named the overall champions at a top international tournament hosted this year in South Korea.

The 35th Annual International Forensics Association's Speech and Debate Tournament included 27 teams from the U.S. and South Korea, including schools like Southern Methodist University and Vanderbilt.

In addition to the overall team championship, the team earned 21 individual awards, including first place in poetry, dramatic interpretation, and duo dramatic interpretation.

"Our team has worked tirelessly honing their skills as debaters while representing Texas Southern on the grandest of stages," head debate coach Dr. Gloria Batiste-Roberts said. "This championship reflects the dedication we see daily. I could not be prouder of this accomplishment for this group of scholars and for our university. It is a true embodiment of excellence in achievement."

The win marks the TSU debate team's fifth world championship.

It's their first championship win since the passing of legendary coach Dr. Thomas Freeman in 2020.

