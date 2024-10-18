TSU opens $3.5M training facility to attract top recruits and compete with top Texas Universities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In modern-day college athletics, competition goes beyond the field and the court. HBCUs like Houston's Texas Southern University say it's time to level the playing field when competing with the major universities across the region.

That's why they've opened a state-of-the-art 6,000-square-foot strength and conditioning facility, which they believe can help land recruits in a city with some of the state's top high school athletes.

"When you continue to make upgrades to your facility, now you expect your program to improve, now when your program starts improving, now you can compete when you're out there on the recruiting trail," TSU Athletic Director Dr. Kevin Granger said.

The new digs cost $3.5M, and school leaders say it's all part of the investment of building a winning program.

"You're asking the students today to be faster, bigger, stronger, so you actually have to have the facilities for them to workout in," Granger said.

The coaches are confident this latest addition will take them on the road to victory.

"We can get our whole team in here lifting. We don't have to have half the team lift and one the half of the team lift next time. We can get the whole team here," TSU Head Football Coach Cris Dishman said.

Students are even more motivated to help put their school on the map.

"When you have all this nice equipment around, just makes you come into work, smiling, everybody is jumping around. Energy is going to be up ready to work," TSU Cornerback MJ Hinson said.

The school also plans on opening up a baseball and softball field.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.