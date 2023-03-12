WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
march madness

How about them Tigers! Texas Southern's men's basketball clinches berth to NCAA after SWAC win

AP logo
Sunday, March 12, 2023 3:48AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern denied Grambling its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 61-58 win on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

John Walker III scored 14 points and Davon Barnes 13 for Texas Southern (14-20) which clinched its third straight SWAC postseason conference tournament and became the first SWAC eighth seed to win the tournament.

Reserve Zahad Munford scored 12 points for Grambling (24-9), Jonathan Aku scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tramichael Morton scored 10.

RELATED: Texas Southern's PJ Henry helps put Tigers in position to clinch 4th March Madness bid since 2018

Henry started 1-for-13 shooting before going on a 4-for-4 stretch - which included three 3-pointers - to help put an end to Grambling's rally. His 3 with 6:08 left broke a 43-all tie and Texas Southern led for the remainder. Grambling needed a 14-3 run to forge the tie.

Grambling played catchup all day and didn't score a field goal until a little more than 6 1/2 minutes in when Cameron Christon reduced the deficit to 13-4.

Texas Southern finished the regular season with three straight losses before ending the skid with an opening-round win over top-seeded Alcorn State, then beat No. 5-seed Alabama A&M in the semis.

Grambling was the No. 2 seed. It was Texas Southern's eighth trip to the SWAC championship game in the last nine years.

The loss was a disappointing end for Grambling which set a season program record in wins and entered with an 11-game win streak.

The Tigers went 2-1 against Power 5 opposition, including a 64-62 win at Vanderbilt which lost in the SEC tournament semifinals earlier in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW