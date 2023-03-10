Texas Southern's PJ Henry helps put Tigers in position to clinch 4th March Madness bid since 2018

TSU faces the winner of Grambling State-Jackson State in Saturday's SWAC tournament final.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) -- PJ Henry was that dude when Texas Southern upset Arizona State earlier this season, and he was that dude on Friday afternoon in the Southwest Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament.

The senior and Shadow Creek High School alum took over in the second half of the Tigers' SWAC semifinal against Alabama A &M, dropping a game-high 26 points to help TSU win, 74-61.

TSU's Davon Barnes added 20 points after leading the Tigers to an upset win over tournament top seed Alcorn State in the quarterfinal

Head coach Johnny Jones is in position to lead the Tigers to the team's third straight NCAA tournament automatic bid.

TSU is 3-3 in NCAA tournament games since 2018, thanks mostly to its First Four matchups against fellow 16-seeds. Given the team's 12-20 record, the Tigers would be in line for a First Four game again if they advance.

Texas Southern faces the winner of Grambling State-Jackson State in the SWAC tournament final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The game will air on ABC13 sister network ESPNU.

