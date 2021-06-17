Texas facing shortage of foster homes and emergency shelters for children

Remember my post about Trel’s Home For Children in Conroe? Did a story on them today and the extreme shortage of foster care space in Texas. Tune in to @abc13houston at 4 and 6:30 p.m. https://t.co/LZ1ZufebJi — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) June 17, 2021

You can donate clothes for girls ages 5-17

Become a part of the "Meal Train" where you can provide lunch for the girls for however long you wish to volunteer.

Sponsor an outing, like a trip to a bowling alley or a water park

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a growing problem in Texas most people aren't aware of.Hundreds of displaced children are in a holding pattern due to a shortage of foster care and capacity issues at children's homes.Under Texas SB 1896, foster children and youth without placements can no longer sleep at Child Protective Services (CPS) offices. That was never an ideal option, but it was an option that helped temporarily.No longer having that, along with factors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, children's homes around the Houston area continue to scramble to come up with a solution.When ABC13 stopped by, it was all smiles from the volunteers.The children have been through a lot, and as of now, have nowhere else to go."The girls that we're working with come to us from all over with different various issues and situations that we're trying to love on them and provide for them," founder Ken Collier explained.Collier and his wife opened this emergency shelter in Conroe last year in honor of their twin son who died."We wanted to do something in his honor after seeing all the kids that were displaced in the hospital - with parents not coming back or not able to fit parents," he said.The shelter partners with CPS, the Department of Family and Protective Services and other organizations to take in as many kids as they can, but they're at capacity.Most shelters and foster homes in the Houston metro area are facing the same issue."There was one day we got like 30 calls - 30 intakes ... 'Hey, do you have room for children? Do you have room maybe next week? Tomorrow?'" Collier recalled.DFPS said it recognizes the problem and issued the following statement:COVID-19 has contributed to the shortage. Collier said a number of foster families have backed out because they were reluctant to let someone new, outside of their bubble, into their home.Collier and his wife are looking to identify and open a second facility.In the meantime, they're keeping the faith and hoping lawmakers will intervene."[We're] trying to find creative ways that we can bond together and help each other out - and hopefully get some progress here in the state of Texas," said Collier.If you'd like to help Trel's Home with some of its short-term needs, here's how you can pitch in.For more information, visit