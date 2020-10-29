Election Q&A: Texas Senate District 6

Carol Alvarado (D)
Occupation: consultant
Experience: I have been an effective leader. In my first session as a state senator, I passed 31 bills and 29 were signed into law. As a state representative, I passed historic grand jury reform legislation. As a city council member, I passed the no smoking in restaurants ordinance.
Website: www.carolalvarado.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
CA: Texas is 1 of 10 states that has not accepted and benefited from expanding Medicaid in some form. We have left over $70 billion on the table for refusing Medicaid expansion. I have and will continue to sponsor legislation to expand Medicaid in Texas. Our response to COVID-19 has to be addressed. As Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, I will help lead the effort to adopt a redistricting plan that reflects our state's diversity.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
CA: I am proud of the relationships I have developed during my years of public service. I have worked with Democrats and Republicans to advance legislation that benefited Texans. This past session I was able to get 29 bills signed into law through Republican controlled Senate and House chambers. That's a testament to the work I have put in to build productive relationships.
Timothy Duffield (L)
Occupation: user experience professional
Experience: I lead teams to design systems that solve real world problems. I would seek out the best solutions to our communities problems with COVID-19, joblessness, and homelessness.
Contact: www.duffield4tx.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
TD: My highest priority agenda items are to provide necessary COVID-19 resources, end the War on Drugs, stop the i45 reroute project, lower property taxes, investigate police retraining, and strengthen individual rights.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
TD: My experience in leading includes working with cross-disciplinary dynamic teams. I live in the real world, and promise to provide real solutions.
