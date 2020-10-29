Election Q&A: Texas Senate District 6

Carol Alvarado (D)

Timothy Duffield (L)

: consultant: I have been an effective leader. In my first session as a state senator, I passed 31 bills and 29 were signed into law. As a state representative, I passed historic grand jury reform legislation. As a city council member, I passed the no smoking in restaurants ordinance.: www.carolalvarado.com: Texas is 1 of 10 states that has not accepted and benefited from expanding Medicaid in some form. We have left over $70 billion on the table for refusing Medicaid expansion. I have and will continue to sponsor legislation to expand Medicaid in Texas. Our response to COVID-19 has to be addressed. As Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, I will help lead the effort to adopt a redistricting plan that reflects our state's diversity.: I am proud of the relationships I have developed during my years of public service. I have worked with Democrats and Republicans to advance legislation that benefited Texans. This past session I was able to get 29 bills signed into law through Republican controlled Senate and House chambers. That's a testament to the work I have put in to build productive relationships.: user experience professional: I lead teams to design systems that solve real world problems. I would seek out the best solutions to our communities problems with COVID-19, joblessness, and homelessness.: www.duffield4tx.com: My highest priority agenda items are to provide necessary COVID-19 resources, end the War on Drugs, stop the i45 reroute project, lower property taxes, investigate police retraining, and strengthen individual rights.: My experience in leading includes working with cross-disciplinary dynamic teams. I live in the real world, and promise to provide real solutions.