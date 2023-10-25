Splendora ISD school stabbing prompts district-wide changes that parents find questionable

After a Splendora ISD student was stabbed on Monday, district-wide changes were made, and parents find the new policies questionable.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A scary altercation between students has the Splendora Independent School District approaching safety differently.

The district instituted new strategies about phone usage and disciplinary action, among other things.

The changes were put in place directly after a student was accused of stabbing a classmate on Monday morning.

According to the school district, the stabbing happened at Splendora Junior High.

Administrators said the school did not go into lockdown because swift "action from staff led to the immediate apprehension of the assailant, eliminating the need for a lockdown."

Splendora ISD families were made aware of new strategies to protect students.

The superintendent detailed the new strategies that he hopes would prevent further incidents.

Under the new strategies, fighting, or what the school calls "mutual combat," would result in students being placed in the disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) for five days. This will take the place of a three-day suspension.

Secondly, cellphone usage will be restricted during transition periods. The superintendent said students can only be on their phones during designated times like breakfast, lunch, and after-school hours.

The last change has raised some concerns among parents.

It puts a direct punishment in place for any student found recording or engaging in inappropriate behavior, including the loss of phone privileges for the entire semester.

ABC13 pushed the district on this particular strategy after some parents questioned whether it would lead to a lack of transparency.

Splendora ISD sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"By restricting the use of cell phones during transition periods (when most conflicts have happened), we hope to discourage students from sensationalizing a fight. Our schools do have security cameras that we can use for investigative purposes. We value open communication and want to assure you that we are committed to keeping parents informed through appropriate channels while respecting the privacy of those involved."