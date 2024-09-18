Sterling High School on lockdown after student stabbed during fight, HISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sterling High School student is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight on campus Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Houston ISD confirmed the incident and said the school was currently on lockdown.

The district said the stabbing happened after a fight inside the school.

The suspect has reportedly been detained.

HISD said the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is conscious.

It's unclear what the fight was about.

