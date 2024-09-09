YES Prep confirmed an incident took place Monday at its Southeast Secondary campus on Crenshaw Road.

Fight between two 15-year-olds escalates into stabbing at SE Houston school, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, YES Prep said two students were involved in an incident on its Southeast Secondary campus, which the Houston Police Department elaborated that one student stabbed the other.

According to HPD, police received a call at 10:20 a.m. at 353 Crenshaw Road, where a 15-year-old student confronted and then stabbed another 15-year-old inside a campus restroom.

Investigators learned a fight escalated into the stabbing. Police detained the 15-year-old accused of using the weapon, while the victim's parents, who police said rushed to the school, declined EMS transport and took the child for treatment.

Police didn't say why the fight occurred. HPD, though, presented the case to the district attorney's office, which accepted charges against the young suspect.

Eyewitness News contacted the victim's parents, who said their child would need stitches for a slice to the head.

YES Prep issued a statement hours after the stabbing, confirming an incident between students but didn't give exact details of what occurred:

An incident between students occurred today at YES Prep Southeast Secondary. Staff intervened immediately and called in medical personnel. The affected student has been cleared with no serious injury. We take this incident very seriously. YES Prep is addressing this issue directly with the students and their families. We do not tolerate violence of any kind.