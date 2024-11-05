Federal election monitors heading to Harris County despite Texas leaders telling them to stay away

Federal election monitors will be in Harris County after Democratic lawmakers asked them to come, but Republicans are giving pushback.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal election monitors are on their way to Harris County after Democratic lawmakers asked them to come, while Republicans blast the visit and question why monitors are needed.

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced it's sending monitors to Texas.

They'll monitor polling locations in several areas, including Harris County.

It's still being determined if they'll make it to a polling place in Texas.

"I would ask them this. What do they have to hide," County Commissioner Rodney Ellis asked.

Monitors may face challenges in reaching polling locations due to state regulations. According to the Secretary of State, state law prohibits their entry into these sites.

Federal monitors have been in Texas before. They go to different polling sites nationwide to enforce federal voting rights laws.

"This injustice is something we have to monitor ourselves," Congressman Al Green explained. "I want everyone to monitor the polls where you are."

Republicans question if the federal monitors are needed while the state plans to have its own poll watchers on site.

Plus, more than one million people voted early in Harris County.

"This is a sham," State Sen. Paul Bettencourt said. "This is not real, and the people who are saying this should be asked to prove it. Where are their facts about voter suppression? Because there are none."

Republican County leaders say if federal monitors show up, they may take action. Political experts say despite the attention, voters may not notice anything.

"I think the secretary of state is not looking for a big fight here," Rice University political science professor Bob Stein said. "These are legal battles that can be extremely expensive, time-consuming, and they actually can slow down elections."

County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth's office said she's not focused on the monitors. Instead, she's working to make sure the election is fair, secure, transparent and runs in accordance with Texas election code.

Federal officials created a website for people to report issues. You can also call the DOJ to report projects at 1-800-253-3931.

