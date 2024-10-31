Harris County is prepared and confident ahead of presidential election, official says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we enter the final few days before the presidential election, the spotlight is on Harris County. As the largest county in the state, Harris County has dealt with Election Day issues that have led to criticism and big changes.

There will be both state and federal observers in Harris County on Election Day because of its size and a series of issues in the past, putting extra pressure on the county clerk to run a smooth and accurate election.

There have been vote count discrepancies, delays, and paper shortages, along with resignation and removal in the election administrator's office, which the legislature dissolved.

Elections in Harris County have been complicated and heavily scrutinized, but now County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said she's working to create confidence and stability.

"One of the first things we did was reach out to the Secretary of State to learn of the things we need to address and to invite them in. For me, there was nothing to hide," Hudspeth said.

Her office has been planning for the presidential election for the last eight to 12 months. She's been hiring more poll workers, doing more tech training, and preparing for whatever Election Day may bring.

In mid-September, Hudspeth allowed Eyewitness News cameras to capture state-required logic and accuracy testing, where Democratic and Republican volunteers ensured voting equipment worked properly.

Hudspeth said it was a way to combat misinformation that can lead to denialism.

"I think I'm more concerned about what might happen after Election Day versus election day, right? There's always a winner and a loser in the election, and I'm concerned about the acceptance of whatever the results might be. What I want to say to voters is, 'Don't be misguided and check the source,'" Hudspeth said.

Top Republican leaders in Texas, like Gov. Greg Abbott, have been using social media to spread warnings about ineligible or even illegal voters casting ballots in November.

When asked Hudspeth about the chances of that happening in Harris County, Hudspeth said, "I am the one, along with my office, who are watching every single intricate part of the process. I can't speak for political campaigns. I can't speak for what's going on outside, but what I can say is we follow the code."

Hudspeth said a more significant focus is on voter education and access.

According to the Secretary of State's office, less than 46% of registered voters cast a ballot in 2022.

About 20% of the voting-age population was unregistered. To encourage participation, the county clerk's office has launched voter engagement campaigns and formed community teams.

"Harris County has come a long way, even despite the distractions and the political efforts to somehow minimize the access," Hudspeth said.

Hudspeth said she's confident her team is prepared for a large turnout and a smooth, safe election on Nov. 5 in Harris County.

