Search for missing 6-year-old Texas boy, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, now death investigation, police say

The Texas Department of Public Safety updated an Amber Alert to an Endangered Missing Alert for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

EVERMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing 6-year-old boy out of north Texas has now turned into a death investigation, according to a release from police.

An Amber Alert was issued on March 25 for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez after a welfare check was conducted for him.

The latest update from the Everman Police Department states the transition in the case was based on circumstances surrounding his disappearance, along with evidence collected in the boy's death.

According to police, family members said Noel was last seen in November 2022. The alert also listed his mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, as the suspect in his disappearance. Police said the mother fled to India with her six children and husband shortly after an investigation began in Noel's case.

On Thursday, police said they are working to extradite Rodriguez-Singh from India. They add that relatives said she was abusive and neglectful to Noel. One relative witnessed her hitting Noel in the face with keys for drinking water, police said.

In addition, Rodriguez-Singh reportedly often withheld water and food from the 6-year-old because she did not like changing his dirty diapers.

As authorities continue looking into more information found through search warrants, they said the next steps include identifying potential locations for Noel's remains and conducting a recovery operation.

Police have also established the following timeline of events based on the investigation:

July 21, 2022: Noel was seen by a professional for speech therapy. Several doctors' appointments were missed near this timeline, which led to warning letters from the Texas Department of State Health Services to Rodriguez-Singh in order to receive benefits for Noel. She reportedly asked to use a friend's son to pose as Noel for a doctor's appointment so she could keep the benefits, claiming the 6-year-old had COVID-19.

October 2022: Noel was still alive when his mother gave birth to twins. He was seen in mid-October after the family left the hospital. At the time, he allegedly appeared unhealthy and malnourished.

Nov. 1, 2022: Rodriguez-Singh obtained passport photos for all of her children, except Noel.

Nov. 2, 2022: Applications for passports filed for all of her children, except Noel.

Witnesses also told Everman police that leading up to the birth of the twins, Rodriguez-Singh made statements about Noel, referring to him as "evil," "possessed," or having a "demon" in him. She allegedly thought Noel was going to harm the newborn twins.

When Noel went missing, Rodriguez-Singh tried to explain his disappearance, telling people:

He was in Mexico with his biological father.

He was with his aunt in Mexico.

She sold him to another woman in a Fiesta Market parking lot.

Police looked into the claims with the help of authorities in Mexico, but investigators disapproved of each of the stories - as there was no evidence of them.

Anyone with information regarding Noel's case is urged to call the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923 or 911.