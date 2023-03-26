WATCH LIVE

Texas Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Sunday, March 26, 2023 12:50PM
EVERMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert issued across Texas on Saturday is no longer in effect.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert after 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alverez went missing Friday in Everman, Texas, which is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.

The Everman Police Department said they believed 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh was connected to Noel's disappearance.

Investigators were searching for the vehicle, a gray 2012 Silverado bearing Texas license plate number PLS7091, Rodriguez-Singh was driving.

Authorities did not immediately disclose how and where Noel was found, as well as his condition. No arrests were reported after the alert was discontinued on Sunday.

