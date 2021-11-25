water rescue

Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel near Port Isabel, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Four boaters were rescued after the vessel they were in capsized near the Port Isabel Causeway in Port Isabel, Texas, on Wednesday.

At 2:23 p.m. the Coast Guard received a call from the owner of a 16-foot pleasure craft that had capsized with four people on board.

At the scene, crews were able to rescue all four passengers. Once in Station South Padre Island, the boaters were taken to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The boat's owner is arranging salvage of the vessel.
