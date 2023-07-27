West Houston bookseller sues state over new law requiring vendors to rate books for sexual content

A small business owner in Houston is among the few challenging a new law requiring bookstores to review every book they sell for explicit content.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A west Houston bookstore owner has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over a new law that requires booksellers to evaluate and rate books for sexually explicit conduct before selling them to schools.

Books deemed "sexually explicit" will be removed from library shelves, supporters say, creating a safer environment for students.

Valerie Koehler, a businesswoman, and her family opened Blue Willow Bookshop 27 years ago.

"Our family decided early on that we would be apolitical. We would be whatever you want, whether we don't associate with that personally, it doesn't follow our personal beliefs, we are going to sell it to you because that's what a bookstore does," she explained. "A bookstore sells everything."

But, Koehler and other Texas booksellers have now been thrust into the middle of a political culture war.

Starting in September, she and other vendors that sell books to schools will be required to rate all their books based on sexual content. If they don't comply, stores can be barred from doing business with schools.

"You come to the bookstore, you request a book, I'm not going to question it," Koehler said. "I'm going to order it for you, go about your way, read your book, and it's not our judgment."

Blue Willow sells books to 21 school districts in the greater Houston area. In fact, 20% of the store's business comes from those sales.

Koehler hasn't read anywhere near all 10,000 books she currently sells, and guidelines on how to rate books aren't set to be released for months.

The lawsuit, brought by Blue Willow and Austin's BookPeople, together with the American Booksellers Association, the Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild, and the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, was filed against state library and education officials.

It claims the new law targets protected speech and is overly vague.

Koehler said she'd rather leave ratings to teachers and librarians.

Stratford High School is quite literally in her store's backyard.

Spring Branch ISD has faced so many challenges to its books in recent years that the school board recently voted to remove parents, teachers, and librarians from its discussions involving banned books.

"I think, honestly, educators need to be respected," Emily Vanderbilt, a parent and the assistant principal of a local charter school, said. "There's a reason that we have all these certifications, and we should be trusted to make decisions that are best for all of our students."

"We would like to be here as a business. We want it to be a profitable business. I have a team of staff that are working here," Koehler added. "I'd like to be able to keep that payroll going. I'd like all of that to happen. From a business standpoint, that's my first and foremost thought."

