Inmate who escaped from Bellville hospital captured after weeks on the run

A manhunt is underway after Salvador Saucedo, a Waller County inmate, escaped custody at Bellville Hospital near Highway 159, according to police.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from Bellville Hospital back in January is back in official custody after spending close to a month on the run.

Salvador Saucedo, who was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List last week, was located at a home in Richards, Texas, in eastern Grimes County early Tuesday morning.

The video featured above is from a previous report on the escape.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed that Saucedo was located at a home that belonged to his girlfriend. Saucedo suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a Conroe-area hospital.

The 37-year-old is a convicted sex offender from Bryan and has been wanted out of Gonzales County since March 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The Waller County inmate slipped out of custody on Jan. 23 at a hospital in Bellville after picking his handcuffs and leg irons.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, while being treated, Saucedo managed to get a piece of hospital equipment that he used to pick the locks. Saucedo took off on foot when the deputy went to the restroom.

Hospital staff immediately notified the deputy, who gave chase. The deputy couldn't catch up, officials say, and they conducted a multi-agency manhunt with K-9s, drones, air support, and marked and unmarked units. The investigation identified Saucedo's route of escape from the hospital to the north end of N. Granville Street where the area becomes rural and unpopulated.

Sheriff Guidry added that there was a fire at the home where Saucedo was found. It was put out, and no injuries other than Saucedo's gunshot wound were reported.