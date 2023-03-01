Texas mom left paralyzed in domestic stabbing is already on her way to life after trauma

Brittany Morris earned an associate's degree, is on her way to a bachelor's, and has eyes on a master's degree.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Five-year-old twins Issac and Imanu'el arrive home from school each day to find their mom, Brittany Morris, sitting on their front porch, waiting for them.

It is a place of comfort and stability now, but in 2019, the porch is where their father stabbed her eight times, immediately paralyzing her, before he ran off.

"'Let's get rid of the knife.' That was my first thought when I realized I couldn't move," Morris recalled the moment she was motionless and bleeding. "But I thought that's nothing to worry about right now. 'Let's get rid of the knife.'"

In the three years since the attack, she has reinvented herself. She was already a student at Lamar University, but now she's a straight-A student, earning her associates degree in occupational safety and health.

She's working on her bachelor's degree of science in industrial technology. She then wants to earn a master's degree in psychology.

She has goals, but she said she has some hesitation.

"Asking for help (is the worst part), having to depend on other people to help. I'd rather do everything myself if I could. Sometimes, I can't, but if I can do it myself," she said.

