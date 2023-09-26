Tomball mom accused of 5-year-old daughter's murder found incompetent to stand trial, documents say

Towne had been charged with capital murder after admitting to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death. She will not be going to trial for it now.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother from Tomball accused of stabbing her 5-year-old to death will not be going to trial, according to documents.

Melissa Ann Towne was found incompetent to stand trial, and she will be committed to a mental health facility. Towne had been charged with capital murder.

Last October, police say she pulled up to a hospital and admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter Chanel Nichole in a park. Investigators said Towne told nurses that she believed her daughter was evil.

Documents show that at the time of the murder, investigators had an open case looking into possible medical and physical neglect.