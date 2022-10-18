Mom charged with capital murder after stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to appear before judge

Melissa Towne allegedly told police she killed the girl because her daughter was "evil and didn't want anything to do with her anymore." She's set to appear in court on a capital murder charge.

TOMBLL, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Melissa White Towne allegedly told police she murdered her daughter because she thought the child was evil.

The details of what happened to the child are gruesome and disturbing. The alleged crime shocked everyone who knew the child.

In pictures, 5-year-old Nichole Bradshaw was always smiling, but authorities said the end of her life was horrific.

Her mother allegedly told police she killed the girl because her daughter was "evil and didn't want anything to do with her anymore."

Child Protective Services confirmed to ABC13 that Towne had prior dealings with the agency and did not have custody of Nichole.

A spokesperson said they could not give further details, because CPS investigations are confidential, according to law.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how Towne managed to get Nichole the day of the murder.

Meanwhile, the child's family is heartbroken.

"She didn't deserve, she had not even had a chance to live," Amber Bradshaw, Nichole's aunt, said. "She never hurt anybody. She would step around an ant. She loved animals."

Towne faces a charge of capital murder and is set to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

