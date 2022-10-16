Child allegedly stabbed and killed by mother in Tomball, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

The mother told deputies that the stabbing reportedly happened at a park in Tomball, but deputies didn't find anything related to the crime in the area.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-year-old child has died after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother in the Tomball area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, an unidentified 35-year-old woman arrived at HCA Tomball and told hospital employees that she had killed her daughter and that she was currently inside the gray vehicle that she was driving.

Medical personnel the found the child, who was said to have had a wound to her neck, and pronounced her dead at 12:10 p.m., Sgt. Ben Beal of the Harris County homicide unit said.

According to authorities, the mother was detained and questioned by Harris County deputies. The women reportedly told deputies that the stabbing happened at Spring Creek Park, officials said.

Units did go to the area but did not find any scene that pertained to the incident.

Officials are unsure if there were any potential witnesses or where the stabbing occurred, according to authorities.

HCSO have said that they confirmed that the child was not killed inside the vehicle.

According to authorities, the woman reportedly has a history of homelessness, but the sheriff's office has not looked into the matter yet.

