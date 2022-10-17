Mother charged with capital murder in 5-year-old daughter's stabbing, Harris Co. sheriff says

The mother told deputies that the stabbing reportedly happened at a park in Tomball, but deputies didn't find anything related to the crime in the area.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who authorities said admitted she killed her 5-year-old daughter over the weekend has been charged with capital murder.

On Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman as 37-year-old Melissa White Towne.

Towne has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

According to the latest update from the sheriff, Towne drove to the hospital emergency room at HCA Tomball and told employees that she had killed her daughter, and that the child was inside her Jeep Cherokee.

Hospital staff found the girl, who was partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, officials said. The child was unresponsive and had a laceration and possible ligature marks on her neck, Gonzalez added.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Child allegedly stabbed and killed by mother in Tomball, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

She was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Gonzalez said that Towne admitted to stabbing the girl to death at Spring Creek Park in Tomball.

Units did go to the area but did not find any scene that pertained to the incident.

Officials are unsure if there were any potential witnesses or where the stabbing occurred, according to authorities.

HCSO officials said they confirmed that the child was not killed inside the vehicle.

According to authorities, the woman reportedly has a history of homelessness, but the sheriff's office has not looked into the matter yet.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.