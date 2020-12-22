HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health experts from the Texas Medical Center are scheduled to host a press conference Tuesday morning to update the city on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and provide current virus data trends ahead of the holidays.
The briefing can be streamed in the video player above.
SEE RELATED: Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
President and CEO of TMC Bill McKeon, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse and others will be present to answer any questions.
The first batch of vaccine doses were reserved for frontline workers.
The State of Texas announced that the next phase of vaccinations will go to those who are 65 and older, and those who are 16 and older and have a serious health condition or are pregnant.
Some major hospitals in the Houston area struggled to get doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Just yesterday, Dr. Joseph Varon at United Methodist Medical Center got his first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and was one of the first to get it.
SEE RELATED STORY: Houston-area doctors share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
The video above is from a previous story.
Texas Medical Center health experts to give vaccine rollout update
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More