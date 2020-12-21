COVID-19 vaccine

Texas to prioritize 65 and older for next round of vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The State of Texas announced that the next phase of vaccinations will go to those who are older than 65, and those who are 16 and older and have a serious health condition or are pregnant.

"The state of Texas will prioritize people who are at the greatest risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19 for the next phase of vaccination. More than 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Texas have occurred in people 65 and older, and scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain medical conditions have an increased risk of hospitalization and death if they get sick with COVID-19," said the Texas Department of State Health Services, in a statement.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. With an estimated 1.9 million Texans in those groups, it will likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs. The timing will depend on the amount of vaccine provided to Texas and the uptake of vaccine among the priority populations.

The Phase 1B priorities are below:

People 65 years of age and older.

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
Solid organ transplantation
Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Mayor Turner urges you cancel holiday gatherings due to COVID-19
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner urges you cancel holiday gatherings due to COVID-19
LMPD releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting of 22-year-old
Montgomery Co. Judge Keough tests positive for COVID-19
1 killed, 2 in custody after chase ends in crash on I-10
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment: LIVE
Pleasant weather today, but plan for a chilly Christmas
Show More
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
Mom finds son shot to death after not hearing from him for days
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
US charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion over Scotland
More TOP STORIES News