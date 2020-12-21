Texas to prioritize 65 and older for next round of vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The State of Texas announced that the next phase of vaccinations will go to those who are older than 65, and those who are 16 and older and have a serious health condition or are pregnant."The state of Texas will prioritize people who are at the greatest risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19 for the next phase of vaccination. More than 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Texas have occurred in people 65 and older, and scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain medical conditions have an increased risk of hospitalization and death if they get sick with COVID-19," said the Texas Department of State Health Services, in a statement.The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. With an estimated 1.9 million Texans in those groups, it will likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs. The timing will depend on the amount of vaccine provided to Texas and the uptake of vaccine among the priority populations.The Phase 1B priorities are below: