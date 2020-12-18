Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week

Anticipating the FDA's emergency-use authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the state of Texas has released a county-by-county list of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals that will receive their allotted shipments.According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will receive more than 620,000 doses in the second week of vaccine distribution.More than 1,100 providers will get the vaccines. The CDC is expected to deliver 460,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.As of Friday, the Moderna vaccine hasn't reached FDA authorization yet, but the state department said it will begin shipping over the weekend once it does get approval. Vaccines could arrive in Texas on Monday.The doses are intended to go to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities."Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective - both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.DSHS noted most of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which starts on Dec. 28.According to DSHS, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered throughout the state this past week on the heels of its FDA emergency-use authorization.