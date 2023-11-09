Houston ISD's Lamar High School in lockdown mode due to 'reported incident,' district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD's Lamar High School is in lockdown mode due to a reported incident, the district said Thursday morning.

HISD did not provide further information about the nature of the incident.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows several police cars parked at the school. A police helicopter was also circling above.

It appeared students evacuated from the school. Video shows groups of students gathered outside on the track and football field.

Lamar High School is located at 3325 Westheimer Rd.

HISD issued the following statement:

"Lamar High School is currently in Lockdown Mode. Police are on the scene investigating a reported incident. HISD has notified families. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will have another update as soon as possible."

This is a breaking news report. Come back to this post for updates.