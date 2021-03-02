Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo reacts to Gov. Abbott lifting Texas' COVID-19 mandates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't too long ago - four days, in fact - that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared the same space inside the county's emergency management headquarters as part of President Joe Biden's visit to the state in the wake of the winter storm.Abbott and Hidalgo have so far been at odds throughout the course of the pandemic. Both early on had differing approaches to control the spread of the coronavirus.And with the governor now easing COVID-19 restrictions effective next Wednesday, Harris County's top executive is likely to oppose the move.Eyewitness News has learned Hidalgo will give a statement this afternoon shortly after Abbott's announcement.As of late, Hidalgo has beenspecifically calling for a mask mandate within the county months ahead of one established by the state.Still, the county judge has received pushback from the more conservative members of her community regarding restrictions.Ahead of the governor's announcement, Mayor Sylvester Turner, who as Houston's city leader aligned closely with Hidalgo, saidWhile lifting the mask mandate appears to be a point of contention, especially as the coronavirus seems more apt to survive through variants, Abbott has cited the growing accessibility of vaccines, especially after the FDA's emergency-use authorization of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot dosages.