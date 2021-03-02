coronavirus texas

Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo reacts to Gov. Abbott lifting Texas' COVID-19 mandates

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't too long ago - four days, in fact - that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared the same space inside the county's emergency management headquarters as part of President Joe Biden's visit to the state in the wake of the winter storm.

Abbott and Hidalgo have so far been at odds throughout the course of the pandemic. Both early on had differing approaches to control the spread of the coronavirus.

And with the governor now easing COVID-19 restrictions effective next Wednesday, Harris County's top executive is likely to oppose the move.



Eyewitness News has learned Hidalgo will give a statement this afternoon shortly after Abbott's announcement.

SEE MORE: All state virus mandates lifted effective next week, Gov. Abbott says

As of late, Hidalgo has been praised for her actions against the virus, specifically calling for a mask mandate within the county months ahead of one established by the state.

Still, the county judge has received pushback from the more conservative members of her community regarding restrictions.

Ahead of the governor's announcement, Mayor Sylvester Turner, who as Houston's city leader aligned closely with Hidalgo, said any easing of restrictions too early would be a mistake.

While lifting the mask mandate appears to be a point of contention, especially as the coronavirus seems more apt to survive through variants, Abbott has cited the growing accessibility of vaccines, especially after the FDA's emergency-use authorization of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot dosages.

You'll be able to view Judge Hidalgo's reaction to Abbott's announcement in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas politicstexas newsgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakhouston politicscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
All virus mandates lifted effective next week, Gov. Abbott says
Remote workers use 'fake commutes' to separate home and work
100-year-old surprised with trip to favorite store
Smaller clinics key in addressing COVID-19 vaccine inequities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All virus mandates lifted effective next week, Gov. Abbott says
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Grandma and grandson found shot to death in southeast Houston home
Road rage bullet '1 millimeter' from killing girl with special needs
13 killed when semitruck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Southwest offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans
Now is not the time to ease COVID-19 restrictions, city says
Show More
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
Rain is gone but keep your jacket handy
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
1st look at 'Soul of a Nation,' highlighting Black life in US
Two friends, one dream, and an $80 million empire
More TOP STORIES News