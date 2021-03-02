'This will kill Texans:' Texas Democratic chair says of Abbott reopening businesses, ending mask mandate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Democratic party chair says Gov. Greg Abbott's recent action to open businesses 100% and ending the mask mandate 'will kill Texans.'"It is now time to open Texas 100%," said Abbott Tuesday afternoon, signaling the ease of COVID-19 restrictions.Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100 percent and the mask mandate will be lifted, the governor stated as part of his executive order to rescind previous orders.The move is something Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa says is 'extraordinarily dangerous.'While Abbott acknowledged the virus isn't going away, he insisted the state is far better equipped to fight COVID-19 than a year ago thanks to vaccines and millions of Texans already adhering to best practices.In a letter responding to Abbott's latest statement, Hinojosa adds that only 6.5% of the state's population has been vaccinated and that opening the state prematurely will only lead to a faster spread of COVID-19.Hinojosas' letter read as follows: