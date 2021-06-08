Spring winner to $7.75M lotto prize beats deadline to claim millions

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $7.75 million sold in Humble that remained unclaimed for six months would have expired today at 5 p.m.
On Thursday morning, the Texas Lottery Commission announced a person from Spring beat the clock and submitted the winning ticket.
The prize had been sitting unclaimed for months after the winning numbers were drawn on Jan. 9.
It was finally claimed on July 6, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, will receive the cash option amount of $6,197,606.84 before taxes.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Fuel Zone at 6301 FM-1960 W, and matched all six numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.
