lottery

Spring winner to $7.75M lotto prize beats deadline to claim millions

EMBED <>More Videos

Winner to $7.75M lotto prize beats deadline to claim millions

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $7.75 million sold in Humble that remained unclaimed for six months would have expired today at 5 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the Texas Lottery Commission announced a person from Spring beat the clock and submitted the winning ticket.

The prize had been sitting unclaimed for months after the winning numbers were drawn on Jan. 9.

RELATED: $25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold at Spring convenience store

It was finally claimed on July 6, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, will receive the cash option amount of $6,197,606.84 before taxes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Fuel Zone at 6301 FM-1960 W, and matched all six numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

SEE ALSO: Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman threw away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehumbleticketsjackpotmoneylottery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
$20 million winning lotto ticket sold in SW Houston
Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot
Powerball jackpot reaches $635 million for tonight's drawing
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News