$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold at Spring convenience store

A winning ticket for Tuesday night's Cash Five drawing was sold at a convenience store in Spring.
A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s Cash Five® drawing was sold in #Spring! #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/hXMy80HWsa— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) July 7, 2021
The ticket was sold at Fuel Zone #07, which is attached to the Chevron station located at 802 Louetta Road.
Check your ticket! The winner got all five numbers, which were 7 14 19 26 30.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.
RELATED: Lottery winners aren't the only ones who cash in