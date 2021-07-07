lottery

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold at Spring convenience store

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Spring just got $25,000 richer!

A winning ticket for Tuesday night's Cash Five drawing was sold at a convenience store in Spring.



The ticket was sold at Fuel Zone #07, which is attached to the Chevron station located at 802 Louetta Road.

Check your ticket! The winner got all five numbers, which were 7 14 19 26 30.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

With all the buzz about the millions of dollars in lottery jackpots, where does all that money go? Here's a breakdown of the disbersments.

