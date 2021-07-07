$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold at Spring convenience store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9685696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With all the buzz about the millions of dollars in lottery jackpots, where does all that money go? Here's a breakdown of the disbersments.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Spring just got $25,000 richer!A winning ticket for Tuesday night's Cash Five drawing was sold at a convenience store in Spring.The ticket was sold at Fuel Zone #07, which is attached to the Chevron station located at 802 Louetta Road.Check your ticket! The winner got all five numbers, which were 7 14 19 26 30.The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.