Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery prize for 2nd time in 10 weeks

A Massachusetts woman has struck gold not once but twice this year!

Christine Wilson of Attleborough won a $1 million jackpot, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced this week, marking her second time winning the prize in 10 weeks.

Wilson claimed her first $1 million prize on Feb. 23 on the "Lifetime Millions" $50 instant ticket game that she bought at Dubs's Discount Liquors, in Mansfield.

At the time, she chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes and later used some of the money to buy an SUV, according to a press release from the lottery.

Her second prize came from playing the "100X Cash" $10 instant ticket game which she purchased at Family Food Mart, in Mansfield. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket, per the release.

Wilson said she planned to put her second win into her savings, the lottery added.