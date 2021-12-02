texas politics

Federal judge blocks TX law that would stop social media firms from banning users for a 'viewpoint'

House Bill 20, which was set to take effect on Dec. 2, would ban platforms from removing a user over a "viewpoint."
By James Pollard, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge blocks TX law aimed at stopping social media 'viewpoint' bans

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that seeks to restrict how social media companies moderate their content and was championed by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.

The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9, would ban platforms with more than 50 million monthly users in the U.S. from removing a user over a "viewpoint" and require them to publicly report information about content removal and account suspensions. It was set to take effect Dec. 2.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote that the First Amendment protects social media platforms' right to moderate content and rejected the defendants' argument that such companies are "common carriers." Pitman also ruled that some aspects of the law were "prohibitively vague," the Texas Tribune reports.

"This Court is convinced that social media platforms, or at least those covered by [House Bill] 20, curate both users and content to convey a message about the type of community the platform seeks to foster and, as such, exercise editorial discretion over their platform's content," Pitman wrote.

NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association - two trade groups representing some of the biggest names in e-commerce and social media, including Google and Twitter - filed a suit to block the law in September.

The presidents of both organizations told reporters then that the state cannot force platforms to host content that violates their community standards. In their lawsuit, the trade associations argue Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects websites from laws "imposing liability for good faith actions to restrict access to or availability of content that they consider objectionable."

SEE ALSO: Gov. Greg Abbott joins lawmakers to introduce social media censorship bill

In a Wednesday press release, NetChoice President and CEO Steve DelBianco called the ruling a victory for free speech.

"[House Bill] 20 would unleash a tidal wave of offensive content and hate speech crashing onto users, creators, and advertisers," he said in a statement. "Thanks to the decision made today, social media can continue providing high-quality services to Americans while simultaneously keeping them safe from irresponsible users and offensive content."

Supporters of the law say it ensures that users' political views go uncensored. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park - who authored the bill, known as House Bill 20 - compared tech companies to "common carriers" like phone companies or cable providers, which are barred from customer discrimination.

But a federal judge who blocked a similar Florida law in June said such comparisons aren't accurate. Thomas Leatherbury, the director of the First Amendment Clinic at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, told The Texas Tribune in September that the Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional," with the same flaws as the Florida law "and then some."

By targeting only the largest social media platforms, Leatherbury said the law violates the equal protection clause. The law largely prohibits electronic mail service providers from blocking messages based on their content, which Leatherbury said restricts email services' First Amendment rights.

The Legislature passed the law after outcry from Republicans over perceived anti-conservative bias among major tech companies. That charge grew when Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence and purged over 70,000 accounts linked to dangerous conspiracy groups after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection attack of the U.S. Capitol.

Disclosure: Google and Southern Methodist University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

RELATED: Texas AG Ken Paxton agrees to stop blocking Twitter users, ending lawsuit over First Amendment
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrepublicanstexas politicscensorshiptexas newsgreg abbottsocial medialawstexas tribune
TEXAS POLITICS
Deadly migrant-smuggling case prompts Abbott to discuss border crisis
TX AG on ruling for early-term abortions: 'Judge's decision is wrong'
Texas Senator John Cornyn addresses gun safety legislation
Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News