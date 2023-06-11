Inmate convicted of violent crimes escapes from prison in northwest Texas, authorities say

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- State authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly escaped prison Saturday night in northwest Texas.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the escapee, 22-year-old Trent Thompson, was last seen at about 11:14 p.m. at the Formby Unit in Plainview.

Thompson was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County and aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County.

He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform. Thompson has an eighth music note tattoo behind his right ear and a rose tattoo on his chest that peaks onto his neck. If you see Thompson, authorities warn you not to approach him and contact law enforcement.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

