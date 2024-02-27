WATCH LIVE

Inmate captured just hours after escaping from Brazoria County prison, sheriff's office says

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from the Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon has been captured, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 23-year-old Calvin Lee Patterson was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Stringfellow Unit.

In a later update on Facebook, BCSO said Patterson was back in custody. He was reportedly tracked by TDCJ scent dogs and found approximately 2.5 miles from the prison.

Patterson is a probationer out of Harris County who is serving a nine-month sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to TDCJ. He will now also face felony escape charges, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about how Patterson managed to escape

