Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting

PROCTOR, Texas (KTRK) -- Two friends scored nothing less than a "Texas-sized" catch during their hunt on Wednesday morning in Proctor.Friends Nathan Wright, 17, and Colton Roberts, 20, said they were in the brush with Wright's dad when it happened.Wright said a farmer down the road from their house called them, saying hogs were eating his crops, messing with his cows and causing a lot of damage."He called us saying, 'Hey, we got a bunch of hogs that's tearing up our land. We got a bunch of money,'" Wright said. "We pulled up about 6:30 that morning, turned the dogs loose and started hunting."With the help of some hunting dogs, Wright and Roberts were able to kill three feral hogs, one being a wild boar weighing 460-pounds.The two said after they released the dogs, a few of them began to corner the boar while the others began to bite the hog on its ears before Roberts caught its back legs. Shortly after, Wright stabbed the hog.Both Wright and Roberts said that hunting is in their bloodline, and they've both been hunting for most of their lives.They also have plans to begin a guided hunting group in Proctor.