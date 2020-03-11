Society

13-year-old boy shoots and kills 400 pound feral hog in just one shot

COLORADO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager from Fulshear, Texas took down a wild hog almost four times his size!

13-year-old Scout Neece was on a private ranch in Colorado County on Feb. 28 with his dad when he saw the huge animal.

It took him only one shot from his AR-15 rifle to kill the 400 pound feral hog.

Feral hogs are considered to be unprotected, exotic non-game species, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. "(The hogs) may be taken by any means or methods at any time of year," the agency said.

Officials estimate there are about 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas.
