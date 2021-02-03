sex trafficking

79,000 minors are victims of sex trafficking, Texas data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including two Kingwood-area residents, have been arrested following the discovery of a missing 15-year-old girl from the Houston area.

According to law enforcement officials, the teen was a victim of sex trafficking. She was found in the small town of Bunkie, Louisiana, located just southeast of Alexandria. Police said an officer from the Bunkie Police Department was conducting a traffic stop when the teen was found in the car.

READ MORE: 15-year-old from Houston rescued from sex trafficking during traffic stop in Louisiana

Investigators said the teen was being sexually exploited and was being transported for the purposes of human trafficking from the Houston area.

The investigation led to the arrest of 24-year old Terry Williams and 25-year old Infiniti Williams of Kingwood along with 21-year old Areona Adroin from Alexandria.

The case has now added another victim to a growing statistic in the state of Texas. Data shows there are at least 79,000 minors who are victims of sex trafficking. There are currently an estimated 313,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, according to trafficking rescue groups.

Studies also show minor and youth trafficking costs the state at least $6.6 billion a year. All three suspects were charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

If you would like to report a case of suspected human trafficking, visit the state's website.

