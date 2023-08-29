Firefighter hospitalized after suffering burns while battling fire in Waller Co., officials say

A Waller County emergency manager said a firefighter is alert despite being burned while battling a wildfire on Tuesday.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was hospitalized after authorities said he suffered some burns while battling a grass fire in Waller County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were battling the fire along FM 362, which has spread 25 acres and is only 25% contained.

According to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management, the firefighter was taken to a hospital via Life Flight, and he appears to be in good spirits.

Officials said the firefighter suffered burns to his legs and possibly upper torso.

In addition, crews in Waller County are requesting resources from nearby departments.

At least three homes in the area could possibly be impacted, but officials said they're keeping an eye out for this.