Politics

Texas Governor asks residents to sign 'Back the Blue' pledge opposing defunding police

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is asking Texans, including elected officials, to sign a "Back The Blue" pledge and oppose "defunding" police departments across the state.

He will also propose "broad strokes" for legislation related to police funding that he hopes the legislature will take up in the 2021 session.

RELATED: 'Driving while Black': Analysis shows racial disparities in several cities
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a breakdown of what race gets pulled over and searched the most.



The announcement, through the governor's reelection campaign and not his official office, will happen on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Austin Police Association. Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnin and Attorney General Ken Paxton are also expected to attend.

Gov. Abbott has previously said the state might consider a takeover of the Austin Police Department after the city council removed a third of the department's budget.

SEE ALSO: Houston increases police budget as Dallas, Austin officials consider decreases

Calls for "defunding" police departments have gained momentum since the death of Houstonian George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

"Defund the police" is a slogan that supports removing funds from police depts. and directing them toward other services.

Supporters of the movement claim it provides better crime deterrents, while opponents say reductions in law enforcement budgets will result in more victims and crimes.

WATCH: ABC13 hosts 'Police & Our Communities of Color' town hall
EMBED More News Videos

Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall addresses the historic tension between the police and minority groups.



RELATED LINK: Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexas politicstexas newsgreg abbottgovernorelectionabbottpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor looking at holding events again, but with caution
Scattered storms expected again on Wednesday
Pick up phone, make yourself count in the 2020 census
$39 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
Plans to prevent COVID-19 on buses for some school districts
Back-to-School Day 2: Parents prepared for tech issues
'Driving while Black': Analysis shows racial disparities in several cities
Show More
Study says Houstonians' finances in trouble due to COVID-19
2 Harris County prosecutors resign in scathing letters
Girl starts school without laptop: 'don't want to be behind'
Halt of coronavirus vaccine trial is 'safety valve' at work: Fauci
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News