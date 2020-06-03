black lives matter

ABC13 hosts 'Police & Our Communities of Color' town hall

ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall addressed the historic tension between the police and minority groups.

The special took a closer look at police issues that have extended from the Civil Rights Movement to current times, where images of George Floyd's arrest have been shared around the world.

Town hall panelists included:

  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
  • Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police
  • Assistant Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police
  • Trae Tha Truth, musical rapper and local community activist
  • Bun B, musical rapper and local community activist
  • Dr. Howard Henderson, director, Center for Justice Research, Texas Southern University
  • Ashton P. Woods, community activist
  • Councilwoman Arnetta Murray, City of Iowa Colony
  • Marcus Davis, Houston restaurateur and entrepreneur
  • Leigh Jackson, march attendee
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matterabc13 town hallracismpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter
Black trans lives reminded of support through billboard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Astros' Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, manager says
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Show More
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
More TOP STORIES News