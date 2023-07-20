Security officer shot during attempted robbery at Spring Cypress game room, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for several suspects after an attempted robbery turned into a shootout at a game room in north Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened at about 4:44 a.m. at 1411 Spring Cypress Rd.

Investigators said several men tried to rob the game room when a "gun battle" evolved between the suspects and a security officer.

The security officer was shot, and the suspects ran away. Deputies said it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot.

The sheriff's office said there were no other reported injuries, and an investigation is underway.